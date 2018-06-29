Ticket caught in paper jam brings Kansas couple lottery luck

June 29 (UPI) -- A Kansas couple said a paper jam on the lottery ticket printer turned out to be a lucky omen when they won $22,000.

Tonganoxie residents Michael and Virginia Owens, who will be celebrating their 43rd wedding anniversary next month, said they won a free ticket from the Kansas Lottery so they went the local Brothers Market to redeem it for a 2by2 drawing ticket.

"We play 2by2 almost every day. It's a lot of fun," Virginia Owens said. "We had a free ticket winner, so we went to the store to get a new ticket, and when they went to print the new one, the machine jammed up and crinkled the ticket up."

"The clerk made the comment that tickets that don't print right are lucky," Michael Owens said. "Turns out they knew what they were talking about!"

The crinkled ticket matched both red balls, 11 and 18, and both white balls, 7 and 23, to win the top prize of $22,000.

Virginia Owens said she didn't know about the win until she went grocery shopping the next day.

"I went to the store, and before I started shopping, I thought I would check my tickets. When I checked my ticket, the machine said to take it to the clerk. I just assumed because it was wrinkled up, that it wasn't scanning right," she said.

The clerk informed Owens of her big win.

"I was so excited, I went straight home and forgot to get the groceries!" she said.

The couple said they are still deciding what to do with the money.

"We have two kids and five grandchildren, so I'm sure we'll figure something out," Michael Owens said. "Plus I have some vacation time coming up anyway, so we might take a little trip as well."