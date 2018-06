June 29 (UPI) -- A traveler on a Wisconsin highway captured video of an unusual sight -- a gargantuan shopping cart with what appears to be a V8 engine.

The video, recorded on Interstate 39, shows the massive shopping cart being transported on the back of a flatbed truck.

The cart appears to have two seats in the basket area and a large V8 engine down by its wheels.

The purpose of the bizarre vehicle was unclear.