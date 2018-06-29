Doctors remove 50-pound cyst from Alabama woman's ovary

June 29 (UPI) -- An Alabama woman who suffered months of unexplained medical problems finally has relief after doctors removed a 50-pound ovarian cyst.

Kayla Rahn, 30, of Montgomery, said she suffered months of problems including pain and weight gain, and medical professionals told her she'd feel better if she lost weight.

"I had been trying to lose weight for about a year, but I was gaining weight," Rahn told WSFA-TV.

Rahn said her issues got so out of control that people often asked if she was pregnant.

"I legit looked like I was a solid 9 months pregnant. We went to dinner and someone asked me if I was having twins. It was frustrating and rough," she said.

At one point in May, her mother took her to the Jackson Hospital emergency room in Montgomery, where a series of tests discovered the massive cyst on her ovary.

"I do remember telling my mom and busting out crying they were going to fix it. I knew something was wrong," Rahn said.

Dr. Gregory Jones, an OB-GYN at Jackson Hospital who was in the operating room, said the tumor, an instance of mucinous cystadenoma, was benign.

He said he was shocked by the size of the growth.

"This is one of the largest I have ever seen or certainly removed," Jones said. "We are very excited things went well for her."

The hospital applauded its medical team in a Facebook post.

"Thank you to our incredible doctors here at Jackson Hospital for helping this young lady get back on her feet after finding a 50 lb cyst in Kayla's ovaries," the post said.

"After Dr. Sample made the discovery, Dr. Seirafi and Dr. Jones were able to remove the cyst and got Kayla feeling much better. That's the Power of Jackson!" the hospital said.