Snake removed from inner workings of business' oven

April 30 (UPI) -- An Australian snake catcher was called out to a local business to remove a deadly snake found curled up inside the workings of a stove.

A video captured at the business in Lonsdale, South Australia, shows the snake catcher disassembling an oven to reach the eastern brown snake, one of the most venomous species in the world.

"A local business is going about their daily business when one employee saw the half end of a snake go under their stove," the snake catcher wrote. "They called us up and the snake ended up going into the stove so it's a case of pulling it apart until you locate the snake."

The snake was safely removed and captured for relocation.