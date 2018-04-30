Flying dolphin takes out standing paddleboarder

April 30 (UPI) -- An Australian paddleboarder said his experience on the rugby field prepared him for a caught-on-camera encounter with a dolphin that knocked him into the water.

Andrew Hill said he was stand-up paddleboarding off Gracetown, Western Australia, when he spotted a pod of dolphins coming toward him in a wave.

"Eight or nine of them decided to catch that wave and surf straight at me, which has happened lots of times in the past to me and generally they just take off to one side left or right," Hill told 7 News Perth.

A video recorded by a spectator on shore shows a dolphin leap out of the water and collide with Hill, knocking him off his board.

"[It was a] Fairly legal hip and shoulder I think. And hats off to him, he collected me really well," Hill said.

Hill said his experience playing rugby allowed him to take the hit without injury.

"It's good to see dolphins. Surfers like seeing dolphins, but obviously I'd prefer them to stay a little bit further away than they did yesterday," he said.