Escaped cat captured after a week wandering New York airport

By Ben Hooper Contact the Author   |  April 30, 2018 at 10:56 AM
April 30 (UPI) -- An escaped cat that had been on the loose at a New York airport for more than a week has been captured safely and will be returned to her owner, police said.

Port Authority Police said Pepper the cat had been sighted multiple times at John F. Kennedy International Airport after escaping prior to her owner's flight to China.

The 4-year-old feline was captured about 1:45 a.m. Saturday with the help of Nuan Tang, a Jersey City, N.J., resident and friend of Pepper's owner.

Police said Pepper recognized Tang's voice when she used the cat's Mandarin name, Dai Meng, and the pet felt comfortable to come out to where she could be grabbed and placed in a carrier.

Tang said she will reunite Pepper with her owner, who flew to China after the cat's escape.

