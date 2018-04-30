Drivers solve merging dilemma with rock-paper-scissors

April 30 (UPI) -- An unusual moment in Houston traffic is going viral after a man challenged another driver to a game of rock-paper-scissors for the right of way.

Marco Sanchez posted a video to Facebook showing him challenging another driver to the game to see who would get to go first in the lane amid extremely slow rush hour traffic last week.

"Stuck in Houston traffic like always!" Sanchez wrote on Facebook. "And this guy wanted to get in front of me! And I wasn't gonna have it TODAY....with out challenging him on a game of Paper-Rock-Scissors!"

The video shows Sanchez being bested in the game and allowing the other driver to merge in front of him.

Sanchez told KTRK-TV he hoped to make other drivers "smile and have a little fun."

He lauded the other driver for going along with his game.

"Houston traffic makes people even more angry after a long day of work," Sanchez said.