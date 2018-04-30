Deputy dodges determined cow in dash cam footage

April 30 (UPI) -- Authorities in Texas shared video of a daring deputy deftly dodging a runaway cow that became agitated after being but by a car.

The Harris County Precinct 3 Constable's office said Deputy Andrew Ries pulled over when he saw two vehicles parked on the shoulder, indicating there may have been an accident.

Ries determined one of the vehicles had apparently collided with a cow that was on the ground, but did not appear to be seriously injured.

A video posted to Facebook by the constable's office shows the cow getting up from the ground and charging at Ries, who fled around his patrol vehicle. The vehicle's dashboard camera recorded as the cow made a second run at the deputy and bumped the front of his vehicle.

The cow eventually fled into some nearby woods. It's origins and current whereabouts are unknown.

"We can handle criminals with no problem, but when it comes to livestock....it's no bull!" the constable's office quipped. "Please be advised there were no humans, animals, or patrol cars damaged in the making of this dashcam."