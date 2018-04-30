Home / Odd News

California graduation ceremony interrupted by swooping pelicans

By Ben Hooper Contact the Author   |  April 30, 2018 at 2:20 PM
April 30 (UPI) -- A graduation ceremony at a California university was interrupted by a pair of pelicans that swooped down on the crowd.

Grant Dillon posted video to YouTube showing spectators at the Pepperdine University graduation in Malibu taking cover from the pelicans.

One of the birds lands among the crowd before making its way to the stage, where officials attempt to shoo it away.

The pelican refuses to be deterred and nips at the hands of officials who wander too close.

School officials said the birds were eventually escorted away from the ceremony.

"When your university is located next to the Pacific Ocean, at some point pelicans are bound to crash your graduation," Dillon wrote.

