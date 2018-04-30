Home / Odd News

Bear takes a swim in California family's pool

By Ben Hooper Contact the Author   |  April 30, 2018 at 9:26 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

April 30 (UPI) -- An astonished California woman captured video of a wandering bear that stopped to take a relaxing dip in her family's backyard swimming pool.

Karen Drylie posted a video to Facebook showing the unexpected visitor taking a leisurely swim in the pool behind her family's Monrovia home while the family dog raised its objections to the interloper's presence.

"Well this finally happened," Drylie wrote.

She estimated the bear appeared to be about a year old.

"Just wait til he finds the beer in the fridge!" she joked.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Rotten durian smell prompts evacuation at Australian university Rotten durian smell prompts evacuation at Australian university
Tennessee woman finds five bears in her back yard Tennessee woman finds five bears in her back yard
Great white shark's jump out of the ocean caught on camera Great white shark's jump out of the ocean caught on camera
Reptile catchers free snake with head caught in beverage can Reptile catchers free snake with head caught in beverage can
Police traffic camera catches speeding duck on city street Police traffic camera catches speeding duck on city street