Bear takes a swim in California family's pool

April 30 (UPI) -- An astonished California woman captured video of a wandering bear that stopped to take a relaxing dip in her family's backyard swimming pool.

Karen Drylie posted a video to Facebook showing the unexpected visitor taking a leisurely swim in the pool behind her family's Monrovia home while the family dog raised its objections to the interloper's presence.

"Well this finally happened," Drylie wrote.

She estimated the bear appeared to be about a year old.

"Just wait til he finds the beer in the fridge!" she joked.