Alzheimer's charity makes brain image with 1,202 volunteers

April 30 (UPI) -- An Alzheimer's charity in Missouri gathered 1,202 people to set a Guinness World Record for the largest human image of a brain.

The Alzheimer's Association Greater Missouri Chapter partnered with financial services firm Edward Jones to arrange 1,202 people in colorful ponchos into the shape of a human brain at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.

The color-coded ponchos represented different parts of the brain, organizers said.

A Guinness World Records adjudicator was on hand to certify the result as a new world record.