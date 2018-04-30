Alzheimer's charity makes brain image with 1,202 volunteers

April 30 (UPI) -- An Alzheimer's charity in Missouri gathered 1,202 people to set a Guinness World Record for the largest human image of a brain.
The Alzheimer's Association Greater Missouri Chapter partnered with financial services firm Edward Jones to arrange 1,202 people in colorful ponchos into the shape of a human brain at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.
The color-coded ponchos represented different parts of the brain, organizers said.
A Guinness World Records adjudicator was on hand to certify the result as a new world record.
