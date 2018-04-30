Home / Odd News

Alzheimer's charity makes brain image with 1,202 volunteers

By Ben Hooper Contact the Author   |  April 30, 2018 at 12:10 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

April 30 (UPI) -- An Alzheimer's charity in Missouri gathered 1,202 people to set a Guinness World Record for the largest human image of a brain.

The Alzheimer's Association Greater Missouri Chapter partnered with financial services firm Edward Jones to arrange 1,202 people in colorful ponchos into the shape of a human brain at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.

The color-coded ponchos represented different parts of the brain, organizers said.

A Guinness World Records adjudicator was on hand to certify the result as a new world record.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Rotten durian smell prompts evacuation at Australian university Rotten durian smell prompts evacuation at Australian university
Tennessee woman finds five bears in her back yard Tennessee woman finds five bears in her back yard
Great white shark's jump out of the ocean caught on camera Great white shark's jump out of the ocean caught on camera
Reptile catchers free snake with head caught in beverage can Reptile catchers free snake with head caught in beverage can
Police traffic camera catches speeding duck on city street Police traffic camera catches speeding duck on city street