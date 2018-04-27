Home / Odd News

Tennessee woman finds five bears in her back yard

By Ben Hooper Contact the Author   |  April 27, 2018 at 1:21 PM
April 27 (UPI) -- A shocked Tennessee woman captured video of the unusual sight that greeted her when she went out onto her back deck -- five black bears gathering in her yard.

Sharon Turner said she has spotted bears near her property before, but Tuesday marked the first time she had ever seen five black bears congregating in her back yard.

"I happened to step out on my deck at just the right time to capture the rare moment," Turner said.

She said the bears wandered back into the woods after about 10 minutes in her yard.

