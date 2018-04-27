Suspect flees police on motorcycle with 'XFELON' license plate

April 27 (UPI) -- Police in Oregon said a suspect led police on a chase while riding a stolen motorcycle with a vanity license plate reading "XFELON."

The Springfield Police Department said Brock Antonie Williams, 35, was recognized Wednesday by an officer in the parking lot of an Albertson's store.

The officer determined Williams, a convicted felon, had a warrant for his arrest on a parole violation related to unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, but Williams sped off a Ducati motorcycle while the officer waited to be joined by a patrol officer in a marked car.

The officer followed Williams in an unmarked car and made note of the "XFELON" license plate, which bore expired North Dakota tags.

The patrol officer joined the pursuit and Williams fled at speeds of between 85 and 100 mph down side streets until he reached a dead end and got off the vehicle.

Police arrested Williams, who claimed he hadn't been riding the motorcycle. Police discovered the bike had been reported stolen in June 2017.

The XFELON plate had not been on the motorcycle at the time of the theft, "leading us to believe whoever stole the bike put the plate on it," Springfield Police Lt. Scott McKee told the Springfield Register-Guard newspaper. "Since these guys make license plates in prison, you would think he would be a little more creative."