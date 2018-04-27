Home / Odd News

Reptile catchers free snake with head caught in beverage can

April 27, 2018
April 27 (UPI) -- A pair of Australian snake catchers responded to the side of a road to rescue a red-bellied black snake with its head stuck in a beverage can.

The team from Snake Catchers Adelaide said they responded Wednesday to a call from a Macclesfield resident who found the snake in a road with its head stuck in the narrow opening of a can.

The resident moved the snake to the side of the road, where it was found by the snake catchers.

A video of the rescue shows one of the reptile handlers using scissors to cut through the can and free the thirsty snake.

"After we located the snake and cut him out of the can, we released him there on the spot. He made his way down a tunnel and straight into a crack in the ground," the snake catchers said.

