Mountain lion captured while wandering streets of Utah city

By Ben Hooper Contact the Author   |  April 27, 2018 at 10:00 AM
April 27 (UPI) -- Authorities in Utah said they captured a young mountain lion that was found wandering the busy streets of a city.

The Millard County Sheriff's Office posted a photo to Facebook showing the young mountain lion captured Thursday in Fillmore City.

The sheriff's office said deputies responded alongside the state Division of Wildlife Services, Fillmore City Animal Control and some of local hunting guides when the cougar was spotted in the area.

The mountain lion was safely captured with no injuries reported to human or beast.

