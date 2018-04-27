Lost cat returns home four months later thanks to microchip

April 27 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Wales said the reunion of a cat and its owner after four months highlights the importance of microchipping pets.

The RSPCA said animal rescuers from its Cymru branch were notified April 16 that a member of the public had confined a cat they found limping on a street in Pontyclun.

An RSPCA officer discovered the cat was microchipped and the animal's owner, Paul Maddox, said his cat, Gwynno, had been missing since Dec. 4.

Maddox took Gwynno to a vet, where he was treated for a laceration to his paw.

"It's staggering to think Gwynno had been missing from home for more than four months -- but this amazing tale just underlines how important microchipping cats can be," RSPCA animal welfare officer Paula Milton said. "Microchipping your pet gives them the best chance of being identified and returned to you if they become lost -- and that was certainly the case with Gwynno."

"It's always fantastic to be involved in a happy ending -- and we're so delighted we were able to get Gwynno back home," Milton said.

Maddox said Gwynno liked to wander outdoors, but had never gone far from the neighborhood. He said the cat may have accidentally hitched a ride in someone's vehicle while taking a nap and found himself unable to find his way home.

"He's doing absolutely great. Gwynno has settled back in really well; but seems to be staying a lot closer to home!" Maddox said.