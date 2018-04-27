Home / Odd News

Escaped cat spotted by officials at New York airport

By Ben Hooper Contact the Author   |  April 27, 2018 at 9:07 AM
April 27 (UPI) -- Authorities in New York said they are closing in on a cat that escaped from its owner at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said Pepper, the cat that escaped from her owner April 20 while preparing to board a plane to China at Terminal 4, was repeatedly spotted Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Officials managed to snap some photos of the feline before she gave them the slip.

The Port Authority said food traps are being placed in the area around where Pepper was sighted in the hopes of soon being able to send her along to join her owner in China.

