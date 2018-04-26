Texas town to host .5K race for 'underachievers'

April 26 (UPI) -- Organizers of a ".5K" race for "underachievers" in a Texas town said registration for the event has already filled up.

The organizers of the May 5 Boerne .5K, a run of only .31 miles with a coffee and doughnut break in the middle, said they were shocked when registration, which was originally going to be available until May 4, quickly filled up.

"Please don't be mad at us!" the run's website reads. "We are as surprised as you are -- we really had no idea we would have this many people sign up. Thank you for your interest and we are already discussing how we can increase the capacity for this event in 2019!"

The organizers have promised runners will receive a free pint of beer at the start of the race and will be given a "pretentious" car window sticker upon completion of the run.

The run is aiming to raise funds for charity Blessings in a Backpack.

"Join your fellow underachievers for a day (actually more like 10 minutes) of glory, celebration and participation trophies to raise money for a great organization," the organizers wrote.