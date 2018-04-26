Moose wanders into man's garage, licks truck

April 26 (UPI) -- A British Columbia man shared video of a moose that wandered into his garage to lick the road salt that accumulated on his pickup truck.

Tab Baker posted a video to Facebook showing the moose standing in his Prince George garage and licking the side of his pickup truck.

"Hey moose," Baker says, capturing the animal's attention.

Baker opens the second door of the two-car garage and the sound apparently spooks the moose, which exits through the previously-opened door.

"OK moose, time to go!" Baker yells as the moose stands in his driveway. "Get out of here, carry on!"

The moose eventually saunters off out of view.