Frustrated customer uses PA to summon assistance

April 26 (UPI) -- An annoyed Walmart customer in Kentucky took matters into his own hands by using the PA system to call for assistance.

Forrest Hunter said he was annoyed when he visited the Lawrenceburg Walmart and couldn't locate any employees to help him in the sporting goods section.

Hunter shared a video showing him pick up a store phone and use the PA to call for help.

"Customer needs assistance in sporting goods, please," Hunter says in the video. "I'm the customer."

Hunter said an apologetic employee did eventually arrive in the section to help him.