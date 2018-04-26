Home / Odd News

Animal control lassos baby goat running on busy road

By Ben Hooper Contact the Author   |  April 26, 2018 at 9:49 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

April 26 (UPI) -- Police in Illinois shared photos of a baby goat that was lassoed by an animal control officer while taking a run down a busy road.

The Romeoville Police Department said on Twitter that Romeoville Animal Control Officer Mary Ann Helton used a lasso to capture the small goat on Monday when it was spotted running down Route 53.

"Anyone missing a goat? Yep a goat. We found one in the area of Route 53 and Normantown," the department tweeted.

Police later tweeted "the Route 53 Goat" was reunited with its owner. They said the animal escaped from an unincorporated subdivision just outside of Romeoville.

Related UPI Stories
Topics: Mary Ann
Trending Stories
Couple treats wedding guests to 300 McDonald's burgers Couple treats wedding guests to 300 McDonald's burgers
Man crawls under truck to rescue kitten from engine compartment Man crawls under truck to rescue kitten from engine compartment
Man told clerk to throw $50,000 Powerball ticket 'in the trash' Man told clerk to throw $50,000 Powerball ticket 'in the trash'
Police officer apologizes with 'sorry I tased you' cake Police officer apologizes with 'sorry I tased you' cake
Florida police capture pony running loose on the highway Florida police capture pony running loose on the highway