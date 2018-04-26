Animal control lassos baby goat running on busy road

April 26 (UPI) -- Police in Illinois shared photos of a baby goat that was lassoed by an animal control officer while taking a run down a busy road.

The Romeoville Police Department said on Twitter that Romeoville Animal Control Officer Mary Ann Helton used a lasso to capture the small goat on Monday when it was spotted running down Route 53.

"Anyone missing a goat? Yep a goat. We found one in the area of Route 53 and Normantown," the department tweeted.

Police later tweeted "the Route 53 Goat" was reunited with its owner. They said the animal escaped from an unincorporated subdivision just outside of Romeoville.