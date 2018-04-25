Man told clerk to throw $50,000 Powerball ticket 'in the trash'

April 25 (UPI) -- A Missouri man who won $50,000 from a Powerball drawing said he almost made a terrible mistake by telling the clerk to throw the ticket in the trash.

Kenny McGuire of Clarksville told Missouri Lottery officials he bought a Powerball ticket from Abel's Quik Shop in Louisiana and put it in his wallet.

McGuire said he checked the ticket when he returned to the store 10 days later with his wife, Brandi.

"I handed the ticket to the clerk. He scanned it, and he told me that he couldn't cash the ticket," McGuire said.

"I told him, 'Well, if you can't cash it, throw it away,'" McGuire said.

Thankfully, the clerk explained the problem wasn't that the ticket was a winner, it was that he had won too much to redeem at the store.

The McGuires visited lottery headquarters April 16 to collect their winnings.

"She keeps joking with me, saying things like, 'You had $50,000 in your wallet for 10 days and didn't tell me? How selfish are you?'" McGuire said.

The couple said they plan to use the money to pay off debts and take a family vacation to Six Flags. McGuire said he also plans to share some of the money with the store clerk who sold him the ticket and declined to throw it away.