Man crawls under truck to rescue kitten from engine compartment

By Ben Hooper Contact the Author   |  April 25, 2018 at 2:58 PM
April 25 (UPI) -- A man crawled underneath a family's pick-up truck in Thailand to rescue a tiny kitten that crawled into the vehicle's engine.

A video filmed in a parking lot in Rayong, Thailand, shows a man attempting to locate the source of meowing sounds coming from under the hood of the truck.

Another man, Palm Ubon, ends up crawling under the vehicle to reach the kitten from the bottom of the engine compartment.

"The kitten would have been killed if the car started. They're safe now. No animal is too small to save," the rescuer said.

