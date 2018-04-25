Home / Odd News

Luggage strapped to car roof hits bridge archway

April 25, 2018
April 25 (UPI) -- An Australian driver captured video of a fellow traveler losing the cargo piled atop their car when passing under a bridge's archway.

The video, recorded Wednesday in Thirlmere, New South Wales, shows the car pulling up to the archway and losing all of the luggage and other items piled on its roof.

"They hit the warning section, then hit the top of the entrance, proceeded, and continued, only to have some adequate damage at the end of the bridge," the filmer wrote.

They said they decided not to stop and help.

"We had two toddlers and a young child in the car, so I had no plans on leaving them alone. Since it was not a life or death situation did not stop," the filmer wrote.

