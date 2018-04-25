Home / Odd News

Florida police capture pony running loose on the highway

By Ben Hooper Contact the Author   |  April 25, 2018 at 2:30 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

April 25 (UPI) -- Police in Florida said an officer earned the nickname "Pony Whisperer" when she captured a small horse running loose on a highway.

The Clewiston Police Department said officers responded to a report of a horse running loose on U.S. 27 and they arrived to find the pony galloping next to cars on the road.

"After a short foot pursuit and officers realizing they need to step their cardio game up, we successfully took the pony into custody," the department said in a Facebook post.

Police said Officer McLeod, who captured the equine, has been dubbed the department's "Pony Whisperer."

"Pony was processed for Fleeing to Elude an officer," the department joked.

The pony was escorted back to its pasture, where it was reunite with its fellow ponies.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Semi truck crash covers road in thousands of broken eggs Semi truck crash covers road in thousands of broken eggs
Police escort family of geese across California's Bay Bridge Police escort family of geese across California's Bay Bridge
Repeat lottery winner collects $1M one month after $150,000 win Repeat lottery winner collects $1M one month after $150,000 win
Big alligator seen strolling down sidewalk at middle school Big alligator seen strolling down sidewalk at middle school
Guinness recognizes Arkansas woman's wet suit dressing record Guinness recognizes Arkansas woman's wet suit dressing record