Couple treats wedding guests to 300 McDonald's burgers

By Ben Hooper   |  April 25, 2018 at 3:14 PM
April 25 (UPI) -- An Australian couple with a taste for fast food surprised guests at their wedding by bringing in a feast of 300 McDonald's cheeseburgers.

A video filmed at the wedding of Andrew and Nancy Tadrosse in Terrey Hills, New South Wales, shows wedding revelers, including the bride herself, enjoying the McDonald's burgers while dancing.

The couple said the McDonald's order was a surprise to guests, who had earlier been treated to a more standard wedding reception meal.

The couple said their wedding planner sent a team from the venue to pick up the burgers in a van.

