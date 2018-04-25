Home / Odd News

Bear knocks over fences, looks into home windows

By Ben Hooper Contact the Author   |  April 25, 2018 at 11:18 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

April 25 (UPI) -- Police in a Massachusetts city are warning of a bear spotted knocking over fences and approaching windows of area homes.

The Longmeadow Police Department said the bear was spotted wandering Tuesday in a neighborhood near the Longmeadow Country Club.

"The bear was witnessed rummaging bird feeders and breaking fences," the department said in a Facebook post.

Police shared photos snapped by a resident who found the bear peering in through the windows of their house.

"It goes without saying but do not approach the bear," police wrote.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Semi truck crash covers road in thousands of broken eggs Semi truck crash covers road in thousands of broken eggs
Police escort family of geese across California's Bay Bridge Police escort family of geese across California's Bay Bridge
Repeat lottery winner collects $1M one month after $150,000 win Repeat lottery winner collects $1M one month after $150,000 win
Big alligator seen strolling down sidewalk at middle school Big alligator seen strolling down sidewalk at middle school
Guinness recognizes Arkansas woman's wet suit dressing record Guinness recognizes Arkansas woman's wet suit dressing record