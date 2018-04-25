Bear knocks over fences, looks into home windows

April 25 (UPI) -- Police in a Massachusetts city are warning of a bear spotted knocking over fences and approaching windows of area homes.
The Longmeadow Police Department said the bear was spotted wandering Tuesday in a neighborhood near the Longmeadow Country Club.
"The bear was witnessed rummaging bird feeders and breaking fences," the department said in a Facebook post.
Police shared photos snapped by a resident who found the bear peering in through the windows of their house.
"It goes without saying but do not approach the bear," police wrote.