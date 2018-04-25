Home / Odd News

Australian man crawls onto muddy dam to rescue kangaroo

April 25, 2018
April 25 (UPI) -- An Australian man crawled out onto a muddy dam to rescue a kangaroo that apparently hopped out onto the unsteady ground and started to sink.

A video recorded Sunday on the filmer's property in Agnes Banks, New South Wales, shows the property owner's friend crawling out onto the thick mud to rescue a stuck kangaroo.

"Nick and I were riding in the bush at the back of my property until I stumbled upon a kangaroo stuck in a muddy dam," the filmer wrote.

"It was twenty meters [65 feet] in so we decided to grab rope as a way of ensuring Nicks safety," he wrote. "Nick then crawled and grabbed the kangaroo. Then winched them back to safety."

The men called a wildlife rescue organization to help the kangaroo, which they dubbed Lucas, recover from exhaustion.

