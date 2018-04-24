Home / Odd News

Semi truck crash covers road in thousands of broken eggs

By Ben Hooper Contact the Author   |  April 24, 2018 at 2:46 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

April 24 (UPI) -- A semi truck crash in China caused a slippery mess when the trailer spilled its load of more than 100,000 duck eggs into the roadway.

A video from the Saturday incident in Quzhou City, Zhejiang Province, shows police officers and transportation crews working to clean up the mess from the broken eggs.

Police said the truck had been carrying more than 100,000 duck eggs when the driver lost control on a decline and the vehicle flipped over.

No injuries were reported from the crash.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Monkey snatches selfie-snapping tourist's cellphone Monkey snatches selfie-snapping tourist's cellphone
Dad helps son remove loose tooth with crossbow Dad helps son remove loose tooth with crossbow
Lottery ticket forgotten in drawer turns out to be worth $4 million Lottery ticket forgotten in drawer turns out to be worth $4 million
Man bit by shark after surviving bear, rattlesnake attacks Man bit by shark after surviving bear, rattlesnake attacks
Giraffe escapes Indiana zoo enclosure, runs loose for 2 hours Giraffe escapes Indiana zoo enclosure, runs loose for 2 hours