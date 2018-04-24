Semi truck crash covers road in thousands of broken eggs

April 24 (UPI) -- A semi truck crash in China caused a slippery mess when the trailer spilled its load of more than 100,000 duck eggs into the roadway.

A video from the Saturday incident in Quzhou City, Zhejiang Province, shows police officers and transportation crews working to clean up the mess from the broken eggs.

Police said the truck had been carrying more than 100,000 duck eggs when the driver lost control on a decline and the vehicle flipped over.

No injuries were reported from the crash.