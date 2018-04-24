Home / Odd News

Reported rattlesnake turns out to be rubber cobra

By Ben Hooper Contact the Author   |  April 24, 2018 at 1:39 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

April 24 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in California said they were called to remove a rattlesnake that turned out to be a harmless rubber cobra.

Palo Alto Animal Services said in a Facebook post that animal control officers said rattlesnakes are common in the area, so officers are frequently called out to remove venomous serpents considered to be a threat to people or their pets.

"Our officers just relocate the snake to a more appropriate area close to where it was found," the Facebook post said.

The agency said a call for a snake in a Los Altos Hills resident's yard Monday was more unusual.

"It's rare that we get called to dispose of a dead snake, EVEN MORE rarely do they turn into Cobras and rubberize themselves," the Facebook post said. "Both rubber snakes and cobras are not native to this area. So it's very unlikely they will cause a threat. But rest assured, this ssssssscary looking guy will be 'disposed' of properly."

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Monkey snatches selfie-snapping tourist's cellphone Monkey snatches selfie-snapping tourist's cellphone
Dad helps son remove loose tooth with crossbow Dad helps son remove loose tooth with crossbow
Lottery ticket forgotten in drawer turns out to be worth $4 million Lottery ticket forgotten in drawer turns out to be worth $4 million
Man bit by shark after surviving bear, rattlesnake attacks Man bit by shark after surviving bear, rattlesnake attacks
Alligator eats turtle next to path at Florida golf course Alligator eats turtle next to path at Florida golf course