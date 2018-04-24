Repeat lottery winner collects $1M one month after $150,000 win

April 24 (UPI) -- A Virginia man who won $1 million from the state lottery said it was his third major jackpot -- and his second in only two months.

Charles Neal of Meadowview told Virginia Lottery officials he bought his winning Extreme Millions ticket at Spirit Food Mart in Glade Spring, which received a $10,000 bonus from the lottery for selling the winner.

Neal, who took his money as a $657,030 lump sum before taxes, won a $150,000 jackpot from a Big Bills Scratcher ticket just one month prior to his $1 million jackpot.

Neal said his first brush with major lottery luck came in 2011, when he won a $1 million prize from a scratch-off game.

"I play big tickets," Neal told lottery officials. "You can't win if you don't play."