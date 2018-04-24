Guinness recognizes Arkansas woman's wet suit dressing record

April 24 (UPI) -- Guinness World Records told an Arkansas woman who put on and took off a wet suit in under a minute that she created a new world record.

Lindsay Scott of Fayetteville said she received an email from Guinness this month congratulating her on creating a new world record for fastest time to put on and take off a scuba wetsuit.

"I had been hearing a little bit through the email from Guinness, and so I felt like it was coming because it takes a long time for them to start reviewing the applications because there's so many of them," Scott told the Times Record newspaper. "And so I've been waiting and waiting and I finally got a few emails from them the past couple of weeks asking for further evidence or for clarification, or just little nitpicky things, and so I thought, 'Well, okay, they started. I'm either going to get it or not get it.'"

Scott submitted evidence to the record-keeping organization after filming her official attempt on Nov. 5 in the HPER Building at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. She was aiming for 60 seconds, but her official time was an even faster 43.13 seconds.

She said Guinness' recognition fulfills one of her New Year's resolutions from 2017: to set a world record.