Crawfish escape restaurant, run for freedom in parking lot

By Ben Hooper Contact the Author   |  April 24, 2018 at 12:57 PM
April 24 (UPI) -- A visitor to a Cajun restaurant in Texas captured video of some apparently escaped crawfish making a run for freedom in the parking lot.

Jennifer Traill said she was driving behind BB's Cafe in Pearland on Sunday when she came across a trio of crawfish making a run for freedom after apparently escaping from inside the eatery.

"Here is something you did not see every day," she wrote on Facebook. "I hope they make it. FREEDOM!!!"

Traill said there was a fourth crayfish that appeared to have been run over by a car.

It was unclear how the crawfish escaped the restaurant and whether their bid for freedom was ultimately successful.

