Bears visit to California sheriff's station

By Ben Hooper   |  April 24, 2018
April 24 (UPI) -- A California sheriff's office received an early-morning visit from some local black bears that scampered off after being told the office wasn't open yet.

The video, recorded Sunday morning, shows Deputy Wroobel sneaking out into the parking lot at the Placer County Sheriff's Office's North Lake Tahoe station to get a closer look at some wandering bears.

"The sheriff's office opens at 9 a.m.," Wroobel says when he is close to the animals. "Come back then."

The bears then run off into the morning.

"Looks like the local bears are wide awake and hungry," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook. "They seemed well-mannered; as soon as they were told we weren't open yet, they moved along!"

