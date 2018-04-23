Teacher makes 261 clay pots in an hour to break Guinness record

April 23 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin art teacher answered a student's challenge and broke a Guinness World Record by making 261 clay pots in one hour.

Jill Fortin, an art teacher at Medford Area Senior High School, made 261 clay pots in an hour on Sunday to beat the previous record of 159 pots.

Fortin said the idea started as a challenge from a student.

"One of my students invited me to try and we spent about 15 minutes seeing how many we could do," Fortin told WAOW-TV. "We did a trial run in October and we were able to make 209."

The teacher said the official record attempt exceeded even her own expectations.

"I am super excited," Fortin told WSAW-TV. "I didn't think we would make it to 261."

Fortin said the pots she made during the official record attempt will be donated to area kindergarten classes to plant seeds for Earth Day. The pots she made during the trial runs were sold.

"We sold those and we were able to raise $1,000 to the local food pantry," Fortin said.