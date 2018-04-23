Runner in inflatable dinosaur costume proposes at London Marathon

April 23 (UPI) -- A man in an inflatable Tyrannosaurus Rex costume took a break from the London Marathon to propose to his human girlfriend.

"Roary" the dinosaur, aka Bristol resident Chris Jones, 26, ran the London Marathon in a T-Rex costume to raise money for the Evelina London Children's Hospital.

Chris Jones used the opportunity to propose to his girlfriend, Katie, and the big moment was captured on camera.

Jones was running alongside his future father-in-law, who was dressed as a Jurassic Park ranger and handed the dinosaur the ring for the moment of the proposal.

"She's just the best, she has supported me for so long, she has been so great with this as well and everything that I have done, I love her so much," Jones told a BBC reporter after Katie accepted his proposal.