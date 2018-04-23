Movie theater bans patrons from wearing pajamas, onesies

April 23 (UPI) -- A New Zealand movie theater raised controversy by announcing on social media that customers will not be allowed to wear pajamas to the movies.

Hawera Cinema 2 in Hawera, Taranaki, announced on Facebook that customers will no longer be allowed inside if they show up wearing pajamas, onesies, bathrobes or dirty Wellington boots.

"Like many other businesses and people in town we have noticed an increasing trend of people thinking pj's/onesies and dressing gowns are appropriate to wear in public," the Facebook post said. "It is not the vibe or environment we want to encourage here at Hawera Cinemas."

Theater manager Kirsty Bourke told Newshub the facility decided to institute a dress code "due to an increased number of people coming to the cinema in their PJs and gumboots covered in muck."

Bourke said that while there were several objections from commenters on Facebook, "an overwhelming majority of responses has been positive."