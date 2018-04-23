Home / Odd News

Lottery ticket forgotten in drawer turns out to be worth $4 million

By Ben Hooper Contact the Author   |  April 23, 2018 at 1:48 PM
April 23 (UPI) -- A Virginia man said a scratch-off lottery ticket that spent more than a month forgotten in a drawer turned out to be a $4 million winner.

Jeff Kretzer of Chesterfield told Virginia Lottery officials he bought the $100 Million Cash Extravaganza ticket and promptly forgot about it after tucking it away in a drawer for safe-keeping.

Ketzer said he came across the still-unscratched ticket more than a month later and decided to see if it was a winner.

He said he initially thought the prize was $4,000 and thought, "This is going to be nice."

The ticket turned out to be worth a lot more, however, and he realized it was actually a $4 million winner.

"I was stunned," he said. "I really can't describe the moment."

The MACS retail store where Kretzer bought his ticket was awarded a $10,000 bonus from the lottery.

