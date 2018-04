April 23 (UPI) -- A Vietnam dad helped his young son remove a loose tooth using an unusual piece of equipment -- a crossbow.

A video filmed this month in Lao Cai shows the father helping the young boy tie his loose tooth to the string of the crossbow.

The dad allows the boy to pull the trigger himself, causing the string to snap forward and pull the tooth out of the son's mouth.

"This is how my son pulled his tooth," the father wrote.