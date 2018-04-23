Alligator eats turtle next to path at Florida golf course

April 23 (UPI) -- A golfer hitting the links on a Florida course captured video of an unusual hazard blocking her path -- an alligator with a turtle in its mouth.

Lauren Thompson, host of Morning Drive on the Golf Channel, tweeted a video showing the unusual scene she and her companions came across at the Ritz Carlton Grande Lakes in Orlando.

Thompson's video shows a large alligator poised at the side of the path where the party's golf cart was heading.

The golfers soon noticed the alligator was a bit preoccupied -- it was attempting to eat a turtle.

"Love that course... and all the wildlife," Thompson later tweeted.