Home / Odd News

Alligator eats turtle next to path at Florida golf course

By Ben Hooper Contact the Author   |  April 23, 2018 at 10:07 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

April 23 (UPI) -- A golfer hitting the links on a Florida course captured video of an unusual hazard blocking her path -- an alligator with a turtle in its mouth.

Lauren Thompson, host of Morning Drive on the Golf Channel, tweeted a video showing the unusual scene she and her companions came across at the Ritz Carlton Grande Lakes in Orlando.

Thompson's video shows a large alligator poised at the side of the path where the party's golf cart was heading.

The golfers soon noticed the alligator was a bit preoccupied -- it was attempting to eat a turtle.

"Love that course... and all the wildlife," Thompson later tweeted.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Colorado woman fined $500 for possession of apple Colorado woman fined $500 for possession of apple
Police searching for cat that escaped carrier at JFK airport Police searching for cat that escaped carrier at JFK airport
Bus driver fired for watching TV behind the wheel Bus driver fired for watching TV behind the wheel
Loose moose runs through city, visits dog park Loose moose runs through city, visits dog park
Large alligator captured next to Arkansas highway Large alligator captured next to Arkansas highway