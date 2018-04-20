Home / Odd News

Maryland Lottery winner's dream foretold big win

By Ben Hooper Contact the Author   |  April 20, 2018 at 12:44 PM
April 20 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman said a premonition in a dream turned out to be accurate when she won $20,000 from the state lottery.

Jamise Davis, 60, of Baltimore, told Maryland Lottery officials she had a strange dream recently that featured a voice saying she she would soon receive a blessing.

Davis said the dream proved accurate when she scratched off a $2 Big Money Spectacular ticket and won $20,000.

"I had been wondering if anyone really ever wins, and then it happened to me," she said.

Davis, who bought her winning ticket at the Triple A Tobacco store in Nottingham, said she is making plans for her windfall.

"I'd like to take my grandkids to Florida, and I've always wanted to visit the south Pacific," she said.

