Large alligator captured next to Arkansas highway

By Ben Hooper Contact the Author   |  April 20, 2018 at 12:59 PM
April 20 (UPI) -- An Arkansas man captured video of a large alligator being lassoed and removed from next to a busy stretch of highway.

Witness Kenneth Sanders recorded video Wednesday as wildlife trappers carefully wrangled the 12-foot alligator spotted next to Highway 165 in the DeWitt area.

The video shows wranglers using two lassos to rope the alligator.

The trappers and law enforcement officers then used the ropes to keep the gator from escaping or putting up a fight.

It was unclear whether the alligator was released back into the wild away from the highway.

