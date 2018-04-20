Great white shark swims up to family's boat, bites motor

April 20 (UPI) -- An Australian dad boating with his two children captured video of a great white shark that tried to take a bite out of his motor.

Warren Brown said he was on his 18-foot boat with his kids Thursday morning a little over a mile off the coast of Dunsborough, Western Australia, when they spotted the estimated 13-foot great white shark in the water.

"It just had a go at the motor," Brown can be heard saying in the video he captured of the encounter.

Brown said he was shocked by the shark's massive size.

"You wouldn't want to be on a smaller boat ... at one point he actually came right up alongside the boat and there wasn't much difference between the boat and the shark," he told Nine News.

"We didn't stand on the side of the boat or anything, you certainly respected the size and the power of the shark," he said.

Brown said the shark left a few bite marks in the motor area of the boat.

"It's been quite a few sightings around now, I guess a combination of the whales and the salmon coming through and you've just got to be a little careful, he said. "This is life down south, there's sharks in the water and you've just got to respect that."