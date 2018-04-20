Family offers $500 for return of girl's lost teddy bear

April 20 (UPI) -- A New York family is offering a $500 reward for a teddy bear lost in North Carolina during a drive home from Florida's Walt Disney World.

Amy Earley said in a Facebook post that her 3-year-old daughter, Morgan, is believed to have lost the stuffed toy, "Baby Bear" out the window of the family car somewhere on Interstate 77 in York County.

Earley said the bear is believed to have exited the car somewhere between the Comfort Suites in Rock Hill and exit 30.

She said Morgan is "completely heartbroken" by being separated from Baby Bear, which she has had since birth.

Earley said she is offering a $500 reward for the bear's safe return.

"We have found a lady willing to send a replacement but I would still love to find him!" she wrote in a follow-up comment.