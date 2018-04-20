Chase ends when suspect's car goes airborne, smashes radiator

April 20 (UPI) -- A Washington state police officer's dashboard camera captured the moment a fleeing driver's car went airborne and ended up smashing its radiator.

The Pasco Police said Officer Ben Boykin responded to help Washington State Patrol troopers with a traffic stop in the city Tuesday night.

Boykin's patrol car dash cam footage, which the department posted to Facebook, shows the fleeing car attempt to evade its pursuers by speeding through a series of alleys.

The suspect's car ends up airborne after speeding up an incline and is left smoking and disabled when the landing smashes its radiator.

The driver fled on foot, but police said they have identified the suspect.