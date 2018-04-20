Home / Odd News

Chase ends when suspect's car goes airborne, smashes radiator

By Ben Hooper Contact the Author   |  April 20, 2018 at 11:30 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

April 20 (UPI) -- A Washington state police officer's dashboard camera captured the moment a fleeing driver's car went airborne and ended up smashing its radiator.

The Pasco Police said Officer Ben Boykin responded to help Washington State Patrol troopers with a traffic stop in the city Tuesday night.

Boykin's patrol car dash cam footage, which the department posted to Facebook, shows the fleeing car attempt to evade its pursuers by speeding through a series of alleys.

The suspect's car ends up airborne after speeding up an incline and is left smoking and disabled when the landing smashes its radiator.

The driver fled on foot, but police said they have identified the suspect.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Michigan family welcomes 14th consecutive son Michigan family welcomes 14th consecutive son
Large alligator found swimming in Florida resident's pool Large alligator found swimming in Florida resident's pool
Cowboy on jet ski lassos bison struggling to swim in bay Cowboy on jet ski lassos bison struggling to swim in bay
Man collects second $1 million lottery prize this year Man collects second $1 million lottery prize this year
Fleeing suspect sinks into Florida swamp Fleeing suspect sinks into Florida swamp
Photos