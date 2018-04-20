Bus driver fired for watching TV behind the wheel

April 20 (UPI) -- A tour bus driver in New York has been fired after a passenger recorded him watching TV shows on his cellphone while behind the wheel.

Barry Fisk captured video after the bus departed Manhattan at 8:30 a.m. Monday on a tour booked by company Get Your Guide.

The video shows the bus driver watching TV shows on his phone while driving a bus load of passengers to Woodbury Commons in Orange County.

A Get Your Guide spokesman said the driver has been fired.

"In this case, the driver in question was in breach of local law and our own safety standards, and we regret that our customer Barry Fisk was put in an unsafe situation as a result," the spokesman told KABC-TV. "We've reached out personally to Mr. Fisk with a full refund and our sincere apologies."