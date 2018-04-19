Trailer containing 8,000 Disneyland tickets stolen in California

April 19 (UPI) -- Investigators in California said 8,000 Disneyland tickets were among the items in a trailer stolen from the California Future Farmers of America.

The California Highway patrol said the Wells Cargo trailer was stolen at about 3:10 a.m. Wednesday from the parking lot of the California FFA Center, located near Galt.

The California FFA said the trailer was loaded with materials intended for the 90th Annual State FFA Leadership Conference in Southern California. The items inside the trailer included 8,000 Disneyland tickets, audio-visual equipment, awards and registration papers.

The FFA said no personal student information was on the documents in the trailer.

Disneyland said the stolen tickets have been digitally canceled and will be replaced for the FFA Association. The CHP warned the public to beware of purchasing Disneyland tickets from third-party sellers locally, as they may be unusable.