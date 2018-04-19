Texas police share photo of 'longest joint ever'

April 19 (UPI) -- Police in Texas said they might have "set a record" when a recent arrest saw the seizure of the "longest joint ever."

The Fort Bend County Constable's Office Pct. 3 tweeted a photo of a rolled marijuana cigarette measuring 8 inches long.

"We think we set a record. Looooongest joint ever! Great work from Deputy Ochoa on this arrest. The subject attempted to destroy evidence as well," the tweet said.

The "joint" appears to actually be a blunt, as it was rolled with brown tobacco paper instead of thinner cigarette paper.