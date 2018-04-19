Home / Odd News

Texas police share photo of 'longest joint ever'

By Ben Hooper Contact the Author   |  April 19, 2018 at 9:49 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

April 19 (UPI) -- Police in Texas said they might have "set a record" when a recent arrest saw the seizure of the "longest joint ever."

The Fort Bend County Constable's Office Pct. 3 tweeted a photo of a rolled marijuana cigarette measuring 8 inches long.

"We think we set a record. Looooongest joint ever! Great work from Deputy Ochoa on this arrest. The subject attempted to destroy evidence as well," the tweet said.

The "joint" appears to actually be a blunt, as it was rolled with brown tobacco paper instead of thinner cigarette paper.

Related UPI Stories
Topics: Marijuana
Trending Stories
Fort Worth produces three $1M lottery winners in four weeks Fort Worth produces three $1M lottery winners in four weeks
Donkey attempts escape through SUV window Donkey attempts escape through SUV window
Georgia student shows up to prom in a casket Georgia student shows up to prom in a casket
GameStop burglar tries to disguise face with clear plastic GameStop burglar tries to disguise face with clear plastic
Flood of tumbleweeds submerge California town Flood of tumbleweeds submerge California town
Photos