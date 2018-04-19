Home / Odd News

Officials apologize for 'U Suck' on electronic highway sign

By Ben Hooper Contact the Author   |  Updated April 19, 2018 at 2:30 PM
April 19 (UPI) -- The Washington State Department of Transportation said "a training error" was to blame for an "inappropriate message" on an electronic highway sign.

Ruslan Kozlov posted a photo to Facebook showing an electronic highway sign over southbound Interstate 5, about one mile before Exit 154B in Jovita, with a message reading "U Suck."

Kozlov said the message appeared at 1:37 p.m. Tuesday.

WSDOT acknowledged the incident in a statement provided to KCPQ-TV.

"This was an inappropriate message and we apologize if anyone was offended. This was due to a training error and clearly a mistake. We are taking steps to ensure this doesn't happen again," the statement said.

