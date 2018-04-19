Home / Odd News

Man collects second $1 million lottery prize this year

By Ben Hooper Contact the Author   |  April 19, 2018 at 12:31 PM
April 19 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts man visited state lottery headquarters to collect a $1 million jackpot -- his second such jackpot so far this year.

Jason Williams of Methuen visited Massachusetts State Lottery headquarters on Tuesday to collect a $1 million prize from a $30 200X scratch-off ticket.

Williams was making his second visit to the facility this year, after having previously collected a $1 million prize from a $30 Ultimate Millions instant game on Jan. 10.

Williams' most recent winning ticket was purchased at the Howe Street Superette in Methuen, which was awarded a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

